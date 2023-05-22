NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — May is National Foster Care Month — and in honor of this, the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is recognizing family caregivers, foster care providers, and others involved in child welfare service.

According to The North Dakota Department of Human Services, North Dakota foster care systems support between 1,400 and 1,500 children. These foster homes help provide temporary care for children in need of a safe and stable environment.

According to HHS, 24% of North Dakota children in foster care are between 13 and 18. The Department’s Recruitment and Retention Specialist Carissa Cox says that’s a time when foster parents can be a positive influence in a young person’s life.

“One of those really big needs here in North Dakota is to increase the number of foster homes who are willing to care for teenagers,” she stated. “So, today I really challenge anybody who is thinking about fostering to consider the joys that might come with fostering a teen.”

To learn more about foster care in North Dakota, visit this page.