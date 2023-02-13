(KXNET) — The North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) and its human service zone partner announced on Monday the start of a new customer service experience.

According to a news release, it’s for people applying for Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Child Care Assistance Program, and other financial help.

Starting on Monday, the team members from local human service zones across the state will work together to serve North Dakotans quicker. The work will be shared in 19 zones.

The redesigned customer experience includes the start of a new Customer Support Center where people can get answers to questions, report changes, and get help applying, all through one toll-free phone number at (866) 614-6005, 711 (TTY)

The center will be staffed by experts Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST.

You can also send documents using one fax number at (701) 328-1006, one email at applyforhelp@nd.gov, or one mailing address:

Customer Support Center

PO Box 5562

Bismarck, N.D. 58506

“Our goal is to simplify and improve the experience for the over 154,000 North Dakotans who apply for and participate in Medicaid and economic assistance programs annually,” said HHS Executive Director of Human Services, Jessica Thomasson.

Those who like to apply for financial help programs online can use the self-service portal, which is mobile-friendly.

The improvements will make it easier for people to use, update their information, view notices, and submit documents from either a cell phone or computer.

Along with the self-service portal and Customer Support Center, all human service zone offices are going to stay open for in-person support.

Thomasson said as the redesign of the new experience begins, workloads will slowly become more evenly distributed across the state, and application and renewal processing times and backlogs will get better.

“It’s very beneficial when an individual is able to receive help from any eligibility worker, instead of being assigned a specific worker in a specific office,” said Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone Director, Mandi Freije. “Locally, we’ve been sharing the workload and serving clients collectible as one team since about 2012. More recently our team has joined other zones to help with their economic assistance and Medicaid application backlogs. Working together, we can provide needed financial help more quickly to North Dakotans.”

Redesigning the customer experience makes the application process easier. People don’t need to think about geographic boundaries affecting the process.

The network involved 10 zones and about 370 workers who serve people and families in 53 counties.

All people need to know is that they can apply online, through the support center at (866) 614-6005, or in person at an office, and they can submit documents using single fax, email, and mailing address, or through the portal.