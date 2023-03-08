Close up of elderly couple holding hands and walking outdoors. Rear view of man and woman holding hands of each other while walking outdoors.

(KXNET) — North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) is currently seeking the public’s comment on an amendment to terminate the state’s Medicaid 1915(c) Technology Dependent waiver.

According to a news release, the termination will begin on July 1 because it’s not used very often and there are other available service options.

Ending the Technology Dependent waiver is not going to impact any Medicaid members — there isn’t anybody currently participating in waiver services.

The waiver was originally designed to help adults who are ventilator dependent for at least 22 hours a day and able to direct their own care, it was also approved to serve three people at once, but it hasn’t been used since 2018.

The HHS Adult and Againg Service Section will be available to serve people who are technology dependent through other federal and state-funded in-home and community-based services.

The draft application to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to end the waiver is available online and copies can be provided.

HHS is going to accept comments and input from the public from March 1 through March 31.

People can submit comments by emailing nmaier@nd.gov, calling (855) 462-5465, (701) 328-4601, or 711, or by faxing (701) 328-8744.

They can also be mailed, the address is:

North Dakota Health and Human Services – Adult and Aging Services Section

1237 W. Divide Ave.

Bismarck, ND 58501