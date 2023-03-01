(KXNET) — Parents who have children with a life-limiting diagnosis, providers, and other interested stakeholders are invited to comment on the proposed renewal of the Medicaid Children’s Hospice waiver.

According to a news release, North Dakota Health and Human Services is searching for federal approval to renew the waiver for another five years.

Comments are going to be accepted until March 30 at 5 p.m.

The waiver’s goal is to help families keep their kid at home instead of having to place them in a nursing home or hospital to get them the care they need. It covers young people from birth to 22 years of age with various services.

The draft amendment is online and copies can be provided if asked for one.

People can submit comments by emailing kbarchenger@nd.gov or calling (800) 755-2604, (701) 328-4630, or 711, or by fax at (701) 328-1544.

People can also mail in their comments to:

North Dakota Health and Human Services

Medical Services Divison

600 E. Boulevard Ave, Dept. 325

Bismarck, N.D. 58505-0250.

Once the comment period ends, the waiver is going to be submitted to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

And based on the timeframes for review and approval, the waiver is expected to go into effect on July 1.