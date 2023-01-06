NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Developmental Disabilities Section is wanting to hear from people with disabilities who receive services.

According to a news release, HHS also wants to hear from their families, guardians, service providers, and others on the person-centered practice goals and balancing dignity, choice, and risk.

HHS will be hosting two virtual listening opportunities on January 11. One will be from 1-2:30 p.m. and the other with be from 6-7:30 p.m.

There will be a discussion on goals, guiding principles, and best practices for balancing choices, dignity, and risk.

HHS seeks comments and input that will be used to direct service planning discussions and decisions.

You can join the conversation online or by phone. For details about joining the meeting, visit Health and Human Services’ website.

“The support systems for people with disabilities embrace person-centered values, which is the idea that people should have the power to define and pursue their own vision for a good life,” explained HHS Developmental Disabilities Section Director, Tina Bay.

“Risk exists for all of us,” she said. “Dignity of risk is the right of every person, including those with a disability, to make informed choices and take reasonable risks to learn, grow, and enjoy quality of life.”

HHS is working with the National Center on Advancing Person-Centered Practices and Systems (NCAPPS) and the Human Services Research Institute (HSRI).

The three agencies have been trying to develop a statewide vision and universal understanding of person-centeredness, as well as related resource materials.

These materials will become a resource for people receiving DD services, families, guardians, and other service planning team members.

For more information on NCAPPS and the technical assistance material, you can visit the North Dakota Person-Centered Practices website.