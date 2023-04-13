(KXNET) — The Developmental Disabilities (DD) Section of the North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) wants comments from you.

According to a news release, they want input about an amendment of the Medicaid 1959(c) Traditional Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities and Developmental Disabilities (IID/DD) Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Waiver.

The amendment has the addition of virtual services, relative caregivers, electronic signatures, and an update to the self-directed background check.

The draft with the proposed changes is available on the DD Section of the HHS website. If you are unable to access it online, you can ask that a copy is mailed to you.

The final document will be posted on the website after it’s approved by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Comments should be submitted between April 13 and May 15 at 8 a.m. Central Time. You can submit comments by emailing hzander@nd.gov, calling (701) 328-8945, or by mail to:

North Dakota Health and Human Services – Developmental Disabilities Section

Attn: Heidi Zander

1237 W. Divide Ave. Suite 1A

Bismarck, ND 58501