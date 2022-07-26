MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — High-flying rides won’t be the only attraction filling the skies at the State Fair this year.

One of the most popular shows is back after four years. The All American High Dive Show is performing three shows a day on the grounds.

Fairgoers can expect to see both springboard and tower diving up to heights of 80 feet.

In the heat of July, attendees might not mind the occasional splash of water coming from the pool.

Both fire and water will combine for the All-American High Dive Show.

In addition to complex dives and gymnastics, the crowd can enjoy some comedy during the performance too.

The divers travel all over the country to show off their impressive skills.

The divers say their favorite part is the adrenaline rush and meeting all of the people who come to support them.

“Were all doing what we love for a living. we all get to go out there and have fun every day, and we get to see smiles on everybody’s faces. The kids come up and give us high-fives and they want to take pictures with us, they think that we are the greatest things that ever walked the earth. And I think that’s what keeps me coming back year after year,” said Clark Kosourek a professional high diver for the All American High Dive Show.

The three shows every day at the fair are at 1:30, 3:30, and 6:30 on stage seven which is right by gate B.