High winds blow over vehicles in Stutsman Co.

On Sept. 2, a severe thunderstorm passed through the Stutsman County area along I-94. Between 4:40-5:00 p.m., North Dakota Highway Patrol and Stutsman County SO units responded to three separate high-profile vehicles that blew over in the storm, according to NDHP.

The three vehicles that blew over were on I-94 between MM 248 and 250, about eight miles west of Jamestown. There were no injuries in any of the crashes.

One incident involved a CMV towing a van trailer. The other two involved camper trailers being towed by pickup trucks.