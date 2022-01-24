Wind, snow, ice factor in 8-vehicle crash near Devils Lake Jan. 21

The area in and around the Highway 57 bridge crossing Devils Lake turned into a demolition derby area Friday, when eight vehicles were involved in chain-reaction crashes.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 4:00 p.m. on January 21, an SUV spun out on the Highway 57 bridge and stalled.

A person in another vehicle saw what happened and stopped to assist.

Amid blowing snow, high winds and an icy road, four other vehicles crashed into the stalled cars and into each other in a chain reaction.

After the initial pile-up, two other vehicles later crashed into the motor vehicle mess on the road.

The highway patrol says five people sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital in Devils Lake. All five were treated and released the same day.

Highway 57 in the area of the crashes was closed to traffic for about two and a half hours.

The crashes remain under investigation.