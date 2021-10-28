Higher ND highway fatalities prompt ‘Click It Or Ticket’ enforcement

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says crash fatalities in North Dakota continue to trend higher in 2021 than in 2020, with 90 deaths as of October 23.

There were a total of 100 crash fatalities reported in 2020.

Of the 2021 fatalities to date, 54 percent involved people not wearing seat belts. Seat belts, the highway patrol notes, “are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.”

With that in mind, the highway patrol plans to start another round of the ‘Click It Or Ticket’ program. Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols from November 1 through December 16 enforcing the state seat belt law.

The campaign is part of the state’s Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.