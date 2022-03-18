A North Dakota Highway Patrol award ceremony honored three citizens and one trooper at its Fargo office on Friday for their recent heroic actions.

Trooper Bennett Strege, of Fargo; Elizabeth Romaine, of Wahpeton; Andrew Revier, of Fargo; and Mitchell Lau Jr., of Moorhead, received the NDHP Colonel’s Award for Excellence for responses to two incidents in the Fargo area in 2021.

Trooper Ves Marinov (nominating trooper), Andrew Revier and Mitchell Lau Jr.

On Oct. 11, 2021, Revier and Lau saw a “distressed” man jump out of a moving car on I-29 during rush hour, according to a press release from Highway Patrol. After jumping from the car, the man was run over. He then tried to jump from I-29 to 13th Avenue over the bridge’s railing.

Lau stopped his own vehicle to block oncoming traffic from running the man over again. He ran to the man and pulled him from the bridge railing. Revier also stopped his vehicle and assisted Lau with restraining the man until emergency responders arrived.

Highway Patrol says both Lau and Revier acted in a selfless manner and put their safety at risk to assist someone in need, and that’s why they received this award.

On Nov. 30, 2021, Strege and Romaine both saw a house on fire on County Road 18 and stopped to assist. Romaine, a Dwight Fire Department member and Richland County dispatcher, called 911 and drove up to the home, according to Highway Patrol. Strege was patrolling at the time in the area and after seeing the fire and calling dispatch, he drove up to the home as well.

Trooper Bennett Strege and Elizabeth Romaine

They both said they could hear screaming.

Strege and Romaine found one of the homeowners on a ladder at the back of the house trying to help get her pets out. The pair helped her get herself and her pets to safety.

As this was occurring, the other homeowner was trying to move his tractor away from the house. He caught on fire and Strege helped put the fire on the man out. Strege and Romaine then stayed at the scene until firefighters arrived.

Highway Patrol says the two displayed selfless actions to save others, and that’s why they received this award.

Colonel’s Award of Excellence is awarded by the NDHP superintendent to employees and citizens for actions that have benefited the NDHP and the State of North Dakota.