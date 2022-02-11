North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers helped motorists and responded to multiple crashes after strong winds whipped up blizzard-like conditions and icy roads made for poor driving conditions Friday morning across the Eastern part of the state.

Highway Patrol says they responded to multiple crashes, two of which resulted in injuries.

Around 8:44 a.m. on I-29 near Gardner, a 43-year-old man, of Fargo, was driving when he lost control of his car and came to a stop across both southbound lanes. The driver got out of the car.

A 41-year-old man, of Forest River, hit the car on the side. Then, a semi-truck, driven by a 26-year-old, also from Fargo, rear-ended the car, which pushed the car into the driver who was out of the vehicle.

The 43-year-old was taken to Sanford Hospital for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 9:25 a.m. on I-29 near Dwight, an SUV being driven by a 40-year-old from Bixby, Minnesota, rear-ended a truck being driven by a 48-year-old from Hankinson. The SUV was disabled in the left lane and the driver got out of the vehicle. The SUV was then rear-ended by a 19-year-old, of Jamestown, driving a car.

A 38-year-old passenger of the SUV was taken to the Breckenridge, Minnesota Hospital for serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, also for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Both crashes are still under investigation.

Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to decrease speeds, wear their seat belt and leave a safe following distance between vehicles during these weather conditions.