Highway Patrol Says Alcohol is a Suspected Factor in Saturday Morning Car Crash

Today, the North Dakota Highway Patrol says alcohol is a suspected factor in a car crash yesterday morning, that resulted in injuries.

Around 1:20 Saturday morning, the Driver of a 2014 Ford Fusion was headed north on I-29, and did not slow down for a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with a trailer in tow.

The Ford Fusion rear-ended the Silverado, causing the Ford to drive into the median, and flip over. It came to rest on its roof.

The Chevrolet was disabled and stopped on the shoulder of the road. The driver of the Ford Fusion was ejected from the vehicle. He was found shortly after by emergency personnel.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado went on his own to an ER in Fargo. The driver of the Ford Fusion was taken to Essentia medical center where he is being treated for his injuries.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Alcohol-related crashes in North Dakota did decrease between 2013 and 2016 but then increased again in 2017.

295 people have died in alcohol-related crashes over the past five years. Alcohol is a factor in about 40 to 50 percent of fatal crashes in the state each year. So far in 2019, there have been 2,627 DUI arrests.