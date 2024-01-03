NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Despite being kicked off the ballot in Maine and Colorado, Donald Trump is surfacing in headlines in nearly every political news outlet.

In order to learn more about the controversy, KX News spoke with RNC National Committee Woman Lori Hinz — who says that Trump has not been convicted.

“He has not,” she stated. “No. He has not been convicted of insurrection.”

If he has not been convicted, the question remains: how are states able to kick him off of their ballots?

“It is legal,” said Hinz. “They call what is going on ‘law fair.’ And law fair means if you can’t get it done the right way, with a fair election, you go after somebody with lawsuits and law fair, and try to destroy them that way. I think that’s what’s going on. It is clearly politically motivated. I mean, it’s obvious to every thinking individual that trying to keep somebody off a ballot is un-American.”

Many are even claiming that keeping Trump off the ballot is an issue regarding the 14th Amendment and that even the Supreme Court may need to weigh in on the topic before a final decision can be made.

“I think it will go to the Supreme Court,” Hinz stated, “and it probably should, because we need to squash this. Otherwise, it’s kind of a Pandora’s Box. After that, nobody will be able to be put on the ballot, because will somebody else go after them with the law and try to keep them off too. It kind of destroys our whole constitutional republic.”

Hinz states that if for some reason Trump is not able to run in the general election, the decisions are all in the hands of the delegates. She also notes that the RNC’s goal is to stay neutral, and simply facilitate events so that the people of the US can choose their nominee at the convention.

With the Supreme Court likely to hear the issue, a ruling could mean a decision on Trump’s eligibility to run for office in all 50 states. As of the time of this article’s publication, however, the court is not scheduled to consider Trump’s appeals.