WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — Do the exhibits at the Fort Union Trading Post look a bit more… lifelike as of recent times? Even if they don’t, they will soon: Living History Weekend is coming in September.

Taking place on September 3-4, during Living History Weekend, members and volunteers from the Fort Union Muzzle Loader Association will work to bring history to life through historical recreations — including public demonstrations, hands-on crafts, old-fashioned tools, and stories from the old days of Fort Union.

On Saturday from noon – 2:00 p.m., Fort Union will feature art programming, particularly a focus on hand-pressed printing. Visitors will be able to see free demonstrations of historical printing techniques, as well as learn ways to reproduce them at home.

The Living History weekend also marks the return of the extremely popular Last Bell Tours. Visitors who undergo this tour are treated to a short series of plays related to the life and times of Alexander Harvey.

Harvey was an infamous figure in the history of Native American fur trading, and his adventures and vendettas took him to many places across the northern US — including Fort Union. The plays will illustrate some of the key points of his life, as well as the trouble he stirred up here in North Dakota.

Park hours are from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily at Fort Union. During Living History Weekend, scheduled activities will run from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. daily. The Last Bell Tours only run Saturday, September 3, beginning at 8:00 p.m. and running every 15 minutes.

For more information about the Fort Union Trading Post, or Living History Weekend, visit the location’s page on the National Park Service website, or on social media.