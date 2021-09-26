Hit and Run crash in Fargo leaves 3 injured

A driver of a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee fled from the scene of an accident after crashing into a 22-year-old man from Bismarck on 5th Street S crossing University Drive in Fargo early Saturday morning at approximately 2:22 a.m.

The driver of the Jeep was traveling at a high rate of speed after fleeing a traffic stop by Fargo Police.

After crashing, the vehicles struck several nearby trees and a power line.

Following the crash, the driver fled the scene before Law Enforcement arrived, leaving behind his two passengers who both were taken by ambulance for serious injuries.

The Bismarck man was also taken by ambulance for serious injuries.

The intersection remained closed for several hours for investigation and for Xcel Energy to stabilize the damage done to the power line.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.