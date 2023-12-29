NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Senator John Hoeven is continuing efforts to make sure the United States Postal Service (USPS) is fixing delivery issues in the state.

According to a news release, the USPS was called on again to meet with communities about mail processing changes.

“From receiving the local newspaper to refilling prescriptions, paying bills, and sending packages to family and friends during the holiday season, our residents rely on the essential services provided by USPS,” Hoeven said. “We continue working to ensure that USPS is fixing delivery issues and at the same time have reiterated our concerns with proposed changes to mail processing in the state. USPS must meet with the impacted communities to answer any questions or concerns North Dakotans may have about the proposed change before moving forward with any processing changes.”

Hoeven is repeatedly raising concerns about delayed delivery, as well as proposed changes to mail processing facilities

In response, the USPS has:

Committed to making sure that newspapers are not sent to Fargo for processing, but stay in the respective community for prompt delivery.

Committed to addressing delivery issues that are concentrated in downtown Dickinson.

Committed to fixing all USPS-own cluster box units in Minot, no later than January 5.