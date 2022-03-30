BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — John Hoeven has easily won Republican convention delegates’ endorsement for office, first as governor and later as a U.S. senator. But his endorsement is not as certain as it has been in the past two decades as he seeks a third Senate term.

That’s due to a growing faction of far-right Republicans led by his GOP foe, Rick Becker. Up to 2,000 delegates are expected to endorse candidates this weekend.

Becker says he will not continue on to the primary if he doesn’t win delegates’ endorsement. Hoeven would not say.