North Dakota Senator John Hoeven today joined state residents in honoring the life and legacy of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem with a statement for the Congressional Record.

The message pays tribute to Stenehjem’s longstanding service to the state and in remembrance of the years Hoeven and Stenehjem worked together as governor and attorney general.

Hoeven could not attend today’s funeral services due to a positive COVID-19 test earlier this week.

“Throughout my time as Governor and as a U.S. Senator, I had many opportunities to work with Wayne on keeping our communities safe, supporting our law enforcement officials and protecting the rights of North Dakotans,” Hoeven said in his statement. “He worked tirelessly to advance these important goals, and I will always be proud of our shared efforts in these matters. Moreover, I am grateful for our time together, both as colleagues and as friends. He will be greatly missed and remembered well for the meaningful legacy he has left behind. Mikey and I send our sincerest condolences to Beth, Andrew and the entire Stenehjem family.”

The full statement can be read here.