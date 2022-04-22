MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Friday, Sen. John Hoeven (R-North Dakota) spoke to the Minot Chamber of Commerce EDC’s energy committee about the importance of producing energy in North Dakota.

Hoeven outlined his efforts to support domestically produced energy across the country.

He says producing oil on federal lands not only benefits North Dakota but the country as a whole.

“It’s about bringing down costs, bringing down inflation, bringing down the price at the pump,” said Hoeven. “But think about the other aspects; it’s jobs, economic activities and national security. We don’t want to have to get our energy from somebody else, particularly our adversaries, right? And think about helping our allies.”

“North Dakota generates billions of dollars worth of taxes from oil and gas and it’s very important that we continue to invest in our own state, our own infrastructure, and our own people,” said Roscoe Streyle, senior vice president of United Community Bank.

Hoeven says because of the Biden administration’s policies, North Dakota has gone from producing 1.5 million barrels of oil a day to 1.1 million.