(KXNET) — The indictment of former President Donald Trump is making headlines.

After being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, the former President is pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

KX News caught up with Senator John Hoeven to discuss the issue — and he says the case against President Trump appears to be politically motivated.

“At this point, for the Manhattan District Prosecutor moving forward with charges at this point looks politically motivated,” explained Senator Hoeven. “And the concern there is that this isn’t the way things should work. Justice should be blind for everybody. So that’s a big concern. That they are moving forward when the Department of Justice declined to move forward.”

President Trump claims the case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election, and that it should be dropped immediately.