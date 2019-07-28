Holding a Yard Sale? Here are Some Tips

WDAY (Fargo, ND)– If you’re thinking about having a yard or garage sale this weekend, experts want you to take the proper precautions.

A big thing they’re suggesting is making sure the sale is being watched at all times. Another tip: only keep small bills in a cash box, and keep the larger ones somewhere else, like inside your house.

People running yard sales say they’re easier to keep track of when there are not a lot of customers.

Fargo resident Angie Newkirk says, “Sometimes, it gets kind of hard when there are more than two or three people around but it’s still just kind of keeping an eye out and watching out for them, it’s just an everyday thing, I guess.”