NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — This past week, North Dakota travelers enjoyed gas more than thirty cents cheaper than last Thanksgiving, which as a whole, helped to contribute to near record-breaking travel numbers.

This, however, begs the question: what will 2023’s year-end travel look like?

According to AAA, the price of domestic travel has generally decreased this year — with hotel prices down 12% and rental cars down 20%. These decreases, combined with lower gas rates, may contribute to an increase in people traveling towards the end of this year.

And while it’s still too early to tell just how many North Dakotans will be hitting the road, AAA predicts that this season may be another record breaker.

“We’re seeing the early indications that year-end travel is going to be extremely strong,” said AAA’s Director of Public Affairs Gene LaDoucer. “Seeing each holiday this year kind of build on itself, they’ve all been at or near record travel, and our advanced booking is showing us that as many as one in every two people will be traveling to some certain extent during the year-end holidays. If you haven’t locked in your holiday plans yet, we suggest you do so soon.”

This year’s holiday travel has the potential to exceed pre-pandemic levels of just over 119 million travelers.