NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to AAA, more than four million Americans are flying this Fourth of July weekend, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers. And air travel during the holiday is expected to be the highest percentage in nearly 20 years.

This travel rush adds even more to the problems that airlines are already experiencing, such as the storms on the east coast and crew shortages. Traveler Cheryl Blount shared, “We basically ran about 500 meters plus to get to our gate on time, so, that was fun.”

But despite the travel headaches, the capitol city is full of happy travelers. Whether they’re coming from near or far, people say they’re excited to celebrate the holiday weekend with family and friends.

One traveler visiting from the Windy City is experiencing her first North Dakota summer alongside one of her best friends; she is packing her trip with all of the fun that North Dakota has to offer.

“I think we’re going to a rodeo, a street dance, a barbecue, a western-themed musical, it’s like a whole Fourth of July extravaganza planned, and hopefully some fireworks in there somewhere,” said Deanne Rymarowicz.

Another group is heading to a town just south of the border.

“We are here for a going home tour. All of our girlfriends have been going to our hometowns, and one of our lovely girlfriends is from Eureka, South Dakota,” Blount shared.

But no matter your destination, if you’re traveling this weekend, you might want to keep in mind that airline workers are making a sacrifice to make sure that people can see their loved ones for the fourth.

Traveler Amy Rogers emphasized this reminder, saying, “TSA agents were lovely, in high spirits, they got us through very efficiently, and big thank-you to them for working this holiday weekend.”

Despite all the passengers at the airport, AAA also says that nearly 85% of all travelers will take a road trip, with Friday expected to be the busiest day on the roads for the entire Independence Day holiday weekend.