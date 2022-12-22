NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The timing of this winter storm could not have come at a worse time, on the busiest travel days of the year.

Because of the snow, ice, and winds, Amtrak has canceled multiple scheduled trains across the country, including many running through North Dakota.

The bulk of Amtrak cancelations is from Thursday to Saturday.

Many holiday travelers have had to buy last-minute plane tickets to their destinations, with the possibility of flights still being delayed or even canceled because of weather.

High winds and heavy snow and ice have disrupted flights and closed major roads across the midwest.

And many cities Amtrak departs out of are preparing for the worst of the storm still to come.

Officials recommend continuously checking your travel itinerary for updates and having a plan B.