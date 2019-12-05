Homeland Security chair wants review of border wall contract

DICKINSON — The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee is asking the Office of the Inspector General to look into a $400 million contract awarded to a North Dakota company for a border wall in Arizona.

In a letter dated Wednesday, Congressman Bennie Thompson raised concern about the decision to give the contract to Fisher Sand and Gravel.

The company’s president is a Republican supporter and Thompson says President Donald Trump had urged the Army Corps of Engineers to give Fisher Sand and Gravel construction projects.

A message left Thursday with the company was not immediately returned to The Associated Press.