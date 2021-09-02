‘Hopeful turn of events’: ND lawmaker weighs in on Texas abortion law

One of North Dakota’s anti-abortion lawmakers says she’s encouraged by the Supreme Court’s recent decision denying the appeal of a Texas law banning abortion at six weeks.

Edinburg Senator Janne Myrdal has supported legislation limiting abortion and says the court’s decision is a “hopeful turn of events.”

Myrdal said there has not yet been discussion among lawmakers about drafting any similar legislation to the Texas law.

She noted that North Dakota already has what’s referred to as an abortion trigger bill, that would essentially allow the state to prevent abortion if Roe v. Wade were overturned.

“I think we’ve done just about anything we can do as far as the law goes,” Myrdal said. “I have not heard from anyone else in our pro-life caucus today or yesterday. I don’t see that we need any more legislation in North Dakota except what we already have on the books.”

This previous legislative session, lawmakers attempted passing a bill making performing an abortion murder, but that largely failed in the House.

The first part of the bill, which targeted abortion providers, failed 22 to 70, and the second part, which targeted those who help someone get an abortion, failed 6 to 86.