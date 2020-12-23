Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 drop again in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials say hospitalizations due to complications from the coronavirus took another sizable dip in the last day, dropping from 135 to 118.

The number of people receiving treatment in medical centers has dropped steadily since rising to more than 300 for more than a week in mid-November.

The state’s hospital tracker shows there are 27 staffed intensive care unit beds and 392 staffed inpatient beds available throughout North Dakota.

The update showed 279 positive COVID-19 tests in the last day, for a total of 90,723 cases since the start of the pandemic.