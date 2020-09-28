Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Hospitalizations due to virus hit new high in North Dakota

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State health officials say hospitalizations due to illness from the coronavirus reached a new high in North Dakota with 105 people receiving treatment in medical centers.

The record reported Monday comes a day after state officials met with leaders at two hospitals in Bismarck who told a governor’s task force they are nearing capacity because of COVID-19.

Burleigh County, which includes Bismarck, leads the state with 719 active virus cases.

Three new deaths were reported, including a woman in her 60s and man in his 80s from Burleigh County and a man in his 80s from Rolette County.

North Dakota continues to lead the nation in the number of cases per capita over a two-week period.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/28

ATW: Bismarck Bobcats Interview

ATW: David Tries Tennis

ATW: Linton-HMB Football Mic'd Up

Garrison Officer

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/28

Monday's Forecast: Seasonable temperatures & breezy

Road to Recovery: From loss and pain to real joy

NDC SEPT 28

Top plays of the week

Minot property taxes: possible increase in 2021

Robert One Minute 9-27

Bismarck hospital capacity

Local reaction to the US Supreme Court nomination

COVID-19 ND Watch 9-27-20

WDA Swimming

Class B Volleyball

WDA Soccer

WDA Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss