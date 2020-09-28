Hospitalizations due to virus hit new high in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State health officials say hospitalizations due to illness from the coronavirus reached a new high in North Dakota with 105 people receiving treatment in medical centers.

The record reported Monday comes a day after state officials met with leaders at two hospitals in Bismarck who told a governor’s task force they are nearing capacity because of COVID-19.

Burleigh County, which includes Bismarck, leads the state with 719 active virus cases.

Three new deaths were reported, including a woman in her 60s and man in his 80s from Burleigh County and a man in his 80s from Rolette County.

North Dakota continues to lead the nation in the number of cases per capita over a two-week period.