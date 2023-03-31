(KXNET) — A somewhat contentious bill made its way to the House floor on Friday afternoon.

Senate Bill 2254 would allow the superintendent of public instruction to step in and take action on what’s known as a chronically low-performing school district.

That could include low test scores, schools mishandling money, or frequent cases of students not showing up for class.

The bill passed 81-7.

People who testified in opposition to the bill argue that those problems happen in areas of high poverty.

“We added into the bill that chronically low-performing schools or school districts shall complete a school board leadership program as required by the department of public instruction,” Rep. Matt Heilman said.

Under the bill, the superintendent would put school districts on a performance improvement plan.

The two parties must also sign an agreement before any changes are made.