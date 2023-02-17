(KXNET) — One proposal at the Capitol to ban gender transition surgeries for minors failed Friday afternoon.

House Bill 1301 states that a healthcare provider may not perform or offer gender change operations on a person younger than 18.

House lawmaker Brandon Prichard presented the bill, which was voted down.

House lawmakers passed House Bill 1254 with over 60 votes on Friday afternoon.

House Bill 1254 states that hospitals, clinics, or doctors could be sued or held responsible for performing castrations, mastectomies, or gender-changing operations for people under 18.

It would also ban prescribing puberty-blocking medications.

The bill proponents wanted to serve parents, guardians, and medical professionals with financial penalties if these medical procedures continued in this state.

“House Bill 1301 would create a right of action in civil proceedings for a child who received transgender surgery or gender-affirming medications. If passed, within 30 years of receiving the operation or prescription, can recover damages in the cost of litigation from the three people or entities which would have their back the most,” Representative Brandon Prichard said on the House floor.

The three people who could be sued include the parent, the doctor, and the clinic responsible for the surgery or medication.