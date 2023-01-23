NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A North Dakota lawmaker is trying to pass a new bill aimed at preventing obscene performances in front of children.

Representative Brandon Prichard has sponsored House Bill 1333 in hopes of restricting adult-themed performances, including exotic dancing, stripping, and nudity in public places or in a place where anyone under 18 can see it.

If passed, a person or group who violates the law could be charged with a Class “A” misdemeanor for a first offense, and a ‘C’ felony charge for a second offense.

The bill is currently being considered by the House Judiciary committee.