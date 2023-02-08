(KXNET) — Wednesday, the Capitol held a hearing for House Bill 1334, which aims to differentiate a domestic terrorist from a common criminal.

The bill states that a person can only be labeled and prosecuted as a domestic terrorist if they meet three standards:

The act is done in cooperation with any federally recognized international terrorist organization. It violates criminal law. It involves violent acts or threats with the intent to cause physical harm.

“This is starting to happen, and more frequently too,” explained District 24 Representative, Cole Christensen. “Because of that, we needed clarification. Since 2020, we’ve seen a lot of incidents where they’re incorrectly using this term.”

Earlier Wednesday, this bill received six yes’ and six no’s, and further action on this bill was postponed as a result.