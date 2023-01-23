NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota lawmakers are asking for more money to study the long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

Monday, lawmakers hosted a hearing to discuss House Bill 1406.

They’re asking for just over $14 million for the next two years to study and keep records of people who’ve received and suffered any negative effects from getting a COVID shot.

State Representative Jeff Hoverson sponsored the bill.

The funding for the bill is also expected to cover potential claims and lawsuits from people who’ve suffered side effects.

Two more related bills were also discussed on Monday, including House Bill 1200, which would prohibit North Dakota public colleges from requiring students to get a COVID-19 shot or any experimental vaccines.

House Bill 1502 would also bar hospitals and clinics from requiring workers to receive certain vaccinations.