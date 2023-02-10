(KXNET) — North Dakota lawmakers say they want more information on where money is coming from funding candidates and ballot measures.

House Bill 1529 would require a candidate or a political backing group to declare every donation over $200 they received by the month before Election Day.

Before February 1, a statewide party must also file a campaign disclosure statement showing contributions from the past year.

State elections workers say right now, there are more than 40 bills being proposed at the capitol related to elections, and they argue they don’t have the staffing or the time to police every campaign dollar.

“If we don’t get the money in any of these election changes, dealing with campaign finance, 11 bills, it wouldn’t be doable,” said Lee Ann Oliver, who works in the Secretary of State’s office.

“In my district, where there’s been dozens and dozens of mailers sent out last election. As well as several other districts. These people more than anybody know, we need to know where this money is coming from. And we need to be transparent with it,” said Representative Brandon Prichard.

Election staff says more money would be needed for updated election software. So far, 11 North Dakota lawmakers have signed onto the bill.