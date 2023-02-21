(KXNET) — A bill making its way through the House is aimed at protecting women’s privacy in specific settings.

The bill would require separate restrooms, shower rooms, and locker rooms to be used only by the designated sex you are born with.

So if you are transgender, this will impact you.

If passed, the bill would apply to a range of different facilities, such as correctional facilities, penitentiaries, college dorms, and public schools.

According to Representative SuAnn Olson, the bill is a fight to protect women and women’s privacy. She says combining biological males with biological females in certain settings is not a good safety practice to have in this state.

“I think we recognize that there are differences between males and females,” stated Representative Olson. “Males are generally bigger, stronger, and faster. And from a safety standpoint, women are more vulnerable to abuse and violence.”

Those in opposition state the bill will only cause more stress and isolation to transgender citizens.