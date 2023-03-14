(KXNET) — Defining child abuse can be difficult, especially the injuries associated with it and you cannot see every type of injury done to a child.

Many of us know what a physical injury looks like but what about a mental injury?

House Bill 1492 would define what is considered a mental injury in North Dakota law. Currently, there is no legal definition as to what this is in our state.

So to clarify, in the bill, mental injury is defined as an injury impacting the psychological capacity or emotional stability of a child.

“It would probably have expert witnesses testify at a criminal trial that may have examined the child that they may see lower functioning in certain areas through a from a child abuse through mental injury,” said Seth O’Neill with CAWS North Dakota.

House Bill 1492 passed on the House Floor and will now go to the Senate for consideration.