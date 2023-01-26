(KXNET) — House Bill 1371 aims to help animal agriculture operations in our state by revitalizing both the swine and dairy industries.

Representative Paul Thomas of Velva introduced the bill and says it will create new opportunities and investment in swine and dairy. It would allow those interested in animal production to form a corporate business structure.

The bill limits these operations to owning a maximum of 160 acres and only applies to beef, swine, dairy, and poultry production and products.

“South Dakota ranks 7th and Minnesota 8th in feeding operations in cattle and North Dakota is 23rd. We have the Stockmens Association we have a great cow and calf operations in our state. Our ranchers can compete with anyone we just got to get the handcuffs off of some of these operations in agriculture,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

The bill will be heard in the House Agriculture Committee at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.