(KXNET) — One bill is asking for a grant to help serve veterans and their families in our state.

House Bill 1157 is asking for $500,000 to be given to the Department of Veterans Affairs. That money will then assist in the construction of a Fisher house in Fargo.

Although it’s in Fargo, veterans across our state can use it.

These houses are located at military and VA medical centers around the world.

These homes are places where active military, veterans, and their families can stay free of charge while a loved one receives medical attention.

The Fisher house will be located on the grounds of the Fargo Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

“They assign an area to a VA medical center without looking at state borders, they look at distance for those veterans in those areas to a medical center. That’s why we have about 16 or 17 counties in Minnesota, all of North Dakota, and then one in South Dakota, which falls into that footprint,” said the Commissioner of the North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, Lonnie Wangen.

There are currently 94 houses located in 35 states and two countries.