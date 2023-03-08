(KXNET) — A hearing took place at the capitol on Wednesday regarding holding dog owners accountable for the whereabouts of their pets.

House Bill 1364 states that says a dog that leaves the property of its owner and enters a different property without the permission of the owner, can be considered a public nuisance.

The bill goes on to say that for a dog to be known as a public nuisance, a written complaint must be given to a district or municipal judge that contains a description and name of the dog, as well as the name of the dog’s owner if it is known. Then, if the dog’s owner does not take preventative measures in the future, they will have to appear in front of a judge.

But there is no major concern for worry — supporters of this bill say it is meant to target dogs that have been found to be repeat offenders and known to harass others — not just those that escape from their backyard.

“All of us can sympathize and many of us have experienced our dog getting away from us or our yard on occasion,” explained representative SuAnn Olsen, “and us needing to search the neighborhood for the escape artist. I have searched the neighborhood for that escape artist many times. This bill does not affect those occasions.”

1364 passed through the House, in February, by a majority vote. It is currently making its way through the Senate.