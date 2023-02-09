(KXNET) — The State Supreme Court has been around since we became a state in the late 1800s.

But now, North Dakota is looking to give our state’s highest court a brand new look.

House Bill 1397 is asking for $55,000,000 in order to renovate and construct an addition to the Liberty Memorial Building or for the construction of a new building on the state capitol grounds.

“If approved by this committee, then it would be re-referred to the appropriations committee for work on the numbers,” said Representative Lawrence Klemin.

If passed, the state office of management and budget would be responsible for obtaining architect and engineering professionals to complete the project.

Three designs must be presented to an overseeing committee, where one design would be approved by the committee.

“Construction of the supreme court building can’t begin until the oversight committee approves the design by majority vote, and you’ll see a little bit about the design here after me. The Chief Justice must approve the design of the building, including adjacent work areas and offices,” added Representative Klemin.

North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Jon Jensen says there is not enough space currently in their court to accommodate both employees and justices.

“And although we have handled those issues, the building project does present us with an opportunity to design a courtroom, as well as other interior spaces that would be more accessible to not only court staff, and justices but also to the public,” stated North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen.

House Bill 1397 states the funding provided for this bill is also considered one-time funding, meaning it does not require future money commitment.

If passed, the state capitol will serve as the new supreme court building for the biennium beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2025.