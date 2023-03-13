(KXNET) — Lawmakers are now looking to push forward a bill that would protect domestic abuse victims in our state. House Bill 1533 would protect people from abusive litigation.

Abusive litigation is when someone files a range of lawsuits against a former romantic partner as a form of harassment.

According to lawmakers, people are forced to respond to the lawsuits or they risk severe consequences, which include losing custody of their children.

“While this rarely occurs,” said Representative Roers Jones, “it is extremely upsetting. There were two individuals that testified that they had been harassed by their former intimate partners for anywhere between five and 11 years.”

According to lawmakers, the bill would relieve people of the financial and emotional burden this type of harassment puts on the victims.

House Bill 1533 passed the House Floor, and will now head to the Senate.