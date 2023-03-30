(KXNET) — House lawmakers already said ‘yes’ and state senators will soon vote on a bill talking about how much money a person may be owed for mineral rights.

House Bill 1510 discusses legal fees and costs after a landowner works out an agreement with a mineral developer.

However, the developer must already pay the landowner for the damage done to the land.

This bill would consider how much time he or she is unable to use the land while the minerals are being developed.

“The purpose of the statute was to require a mineral developer to make an offer of

settlement for damages caused by oil and gas drilling and exploration operations which

disrupted the surface estate,” said Todd Kranda, an attorney at the hearing.

The bill passed in the House with a 71 to 22 vote.