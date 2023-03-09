(KXNET) — The Senate gave an amended House Bill a green vote.

The original version of House Bill 1337 would have required school districts to spend 15% of their state aid on school safety and security measures.

“Is it unreasonable for a school district like West Fargo, that’s got a general fund of $130 million a year to spend $2.6 on what’s supposed to be the number one concern: school safety,” said Rep. Ben Koppelman of District 16.

However, school administrators testified in opposition to the bill describing the security measures their schools have already taken.

One of those was Leslie Bieber Superintendent for Alexander Public Schools.

“Alexander Schools have been working on school safety for the last 10 years. As a school leader, I am very aware of the importance of school safety. and I take the safety of my 300+ students seriously,” said Bieber.

According to Bieber, Alexander Schools have door barricades, they have fire extinguishers to take out a perpetrator, and they train students on how to use those fire extinguishers.

So, the house agreed to amend the bill.

“Instead the schools will be required to do an annual report of the amount they spend on safety…along with details of the equipment they’ve purchased,” said Sen. Cole Conley of District 12.

Schools will have to assess all equipment like security cameras, alarms, and building access controls.

North Dakota schools would have to give the report to legislators. And legislators will then review the report to check if additional safety measures need to be in place for that particular school.

According to Senator Conley, the intent of the bill is to make sure our schools are doing everything they can to keep students and staff members safe in case of an emergency.

The Senate passed House Bill 1337 with 47 yays and 5 nays.