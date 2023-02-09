(KXNET) — Thursday, House representatives heard a bill that would create a food security task force in North Dakota.

Those who are in favor of House Bill 1471 spoke about North Dakota families who are on the verge of homelessness and are already experiencing food insecurity.

They also spoke about the impacts hunger has on children during school.

At the hearing, many testified that the hunger crisis in North Dakota can no longer be hidden in plain sight and that it needs to be brought to light.

They believe the task force would help get to the root of the problem.

“Our plan, our goal, our vision, and our mission is so closely linked to the proposed security task force but we at the food bank have a saying, we will never food bank our way out of hunger and if food only was the answer to solving hunger in our 40 year history we would have done it already,” said Melissa Sobolik with the North Dakota Food Bank.