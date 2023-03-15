(KXNET) — The house has already passed several bills related to transgender students here in North Dakota.

And on March 15, lawmakers in the Senate heard from those for and against two of them.

If passed, House Bill 1473 would make restrooms, locker rooms, and shower rooms controlled by the board of higher education, as well as correctional facilities, to be designated exclusively for males or females.

However, a correctional officer could make accommodations for those who are transgender or gender non-conforming.

House Bill 1522, if passed, says a school board must work with a parent or legal guardian to find a way for a student to use a separate restroom if that student is transgender. It also states that a board or school can prevent a student from using a restroom that does not correspond with the student’s biological sex.

“We need to acknowledge that females as a sex are in inherently more vulnerable than males,” said Representative SuAnn Olsen, “and government policies must recognize and protect their privacy and safety.”

House Bill 1522 is considered an emergency measure, meaning if it passes, it will go into effect, immediately.