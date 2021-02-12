House budget writers slash ND bonding package by nearly half

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Budget writers in the North Dakota House have slashed by almost half a landmark $1.1 billion proposed bonding package aimed largely at financing infrastructure projects across the state.

The Republican-led House Appropriations Committee has endorsed the now-$680 million package that relies on earnings from the state’s voter-approved oil tax savings account to pay for the borrowed money.

The proposal was being finalized Friday and will be sent the full House next week for consideration.

About 75% of the money in the bonding proposal would fund flood-control projects in Fargo and Minot.

