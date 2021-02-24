House increases money for state addiction treatment vouchers

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
law--justice--gavel--law-books--courtroom_70563_ver1_20161219021537-159532

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota House budget writers have increased funding for state addiction treatment vouchers as part of the $4.48 billion state Department of Human Services budget passed by the full House.

Lawmakers created the voucher in the 2015 session to covers gaps in the ability for people to access services close to them.

One example could be people in small towns who live far from a publicly funded state human service center.

They can use vouchers to obtain services from a local private provider.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the 2019 Legislature budgeted $8 million for the program, and it ran out after a year.

This year’s bill has $12 million for the voucher, a $4 million increase.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24

Cardinal varsity player passes shoes to opposing JV player

Ag Bill

Federal Gun Laws

What causes the wind?

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/24

NDC FEB 24

WDA Basketball

Regional Basketball

State Hockey

Opening School Doors

Rural Vaccines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/23

Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Vaccine Pace

Suicide Prevention Grants

Marijuana OK'd

Watford School Pantry

Sinking Ice Houses

BSC Coffee with a Cop

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News