(KXNET) — State lawmakers approved a plan that seeks to prohibit kids from seeing drag shows.

House Bill 1333 already passed in the House and Senate. But it was returned to the House floor on Wednesday to consider changes.

The bill restricts what is referred to as ‘adult-oriented performances.’

That means any display or performance of a sexual nature that may show full or partial nudity on public property.

“These happen far more than you may think,” Rep. Brandon Prichard said. “I mean, we have one pretty much every other month in Fargo, we have them taking place several times at the hotel here in Bismarck. So, these happen quite frequently in North Dakota, these explicit performances, and children being involved.”

The bill says anyone violating the law could be charged with an ‘A’ misdemeanor, and repeat offenders could receive a ‘C’ felony charge.