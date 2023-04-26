(KXNET) — On Wednesday, state lawmakers approved a more than $3.2 billion budget to fund North Dakota’s colleges.

House Bill 1003 includes a plan to freeze tuition for students this fall, as well as a partnership with the Bank of North Dakota called ‘Career Builders’ — which includes skilled trade scholarships and student loan forgiveness. It also includes funding for BSC’s Polytech Center, which will be named after former president Larry Skogen.

Not all lawmakers were in favor of the plan, arguing it leaves open the opportunity for abuse by college presidents.

“What I see this section to be,” stated Representative Eric Murphy, “is somewhat giving the ability of a president to make whatever policies they want until they’re caught.”

“Then it goes up the chain to the chancellor, and through the state board of higher education,” countered Representative Mike Lefor. “There’s no gotcha here. It’s not a secret when you put a new policy in place, that’s public record. So, at the end of the day, this is good policy, this gives a presence of flexibility they need to run their institutions.”

The bill passed on the house floor by a 69-23 vote.